The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday evening passed a continuing resolution that will extend funding through the weekend and avert a government shutdown. The measure passed the House by a vote of 320-60.

The Senate must now pass the measure before sending it to President Trump to be signed into law



Lawmakers now have an additional 48 hours to haggle over details of a $900 billion coronavirus aid package and a $1.4 trillion government spending package

The catch: the measure must now pass a vote in the Senate, where all 100 Senators will need to cooperate if the bill is going to bypass procedural measures. Then, the bill goes to President Trump’s desk, where he will have until 11:59 p.m. tonight to sign it into law.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey (D-NY) introduced the bill early Friday, hoping to give Congress more time to haggle over details in both coronavirus and government spending packages.

“The American people urgently need coronavirus relief and this short stopgap bill will allow bipartisan, bicameral negotiators to complete their work on this important issue,” Chairwoman Lowey said in a statement. “I look forward to swiftly passing omnibus appropriations and coronavirus relief legislation through the House as soon as possible.”

If the measure passes, lawmakers will have an additional 48 hours to work on a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill, as well as a $1.4 trillion spending bill that would fund the government through September 2021.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConell pledged to work through the weekend to reach a deal.

"We are going to stay right here, right here, until we are finished, even if that means working through the weekend, which is highly likely," McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday.

But other Republicans may put up roadblocks -- Senators including Josh Hawley, R-Mo., were demanding to see what’s in the bigger COVID-19 package before they would agree to the stopgap bill, keeping the pressure on if the COVID-19 talks haven’t borne fruit by the deadline.

Hawley has since backed down, announcing he would not block the stopgap bill after receiving assurances that direct payments for individuals were included in the broader measure.

And Senate Democrats came out swinging at a key obstacle: a provision by conservative Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., that would close down more than $400 billion in potential Federal Reserve lending powers established under a relief bill in March. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is shutting down the programs at the end of December, but Toomey’s language goes further, by barring the Fed from restarting the lending next year, and Democrats say the provision would tie Biden’s hands and put the economy at risk.

The key Fed programs at issue provided loans to small and mid-sized businesses and bought state and local government bonds, making it easier for those governments to borrow, at a time when their finances are under pressure from the pandemic.

The Fed would need the support of the Treasury Department to restart the programs, which Biden’s Treasury secretary nominee, Janet Yellen, a former Fed chair, would likely provide. Treasury could also provide funds to backstop those programs without congressional approval and could ease the lending requirements. That could encourage more lending under the programs, which have seen only limited use so far.

The battle obscured progress on other elements of the hoped-for agreement After being bogged down for much of Thursday, negotiators turned more optimistic, though the complexity of finalizing the remaining issues and drafting agreements in precise legislative form was proving daunting.

The central elements appeared in place: more than $300 billion in aid to businesses; a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit and renewal of soon-to-expire state benefits; $600 direct payments to individuals; vaccine distribution funds and money for renters, schools, the Postal Service and people needing food aid.

Lawmakers were told to expect to be in session and voting this weekend.

The delays weren’t unusual for legislation of this size and importance, but lawmakers are eager to leave Washington for the holidays and are getting antsy.

The pending bill is the first significant legislative response to the pandemic since the landmark CARES Act passed virtually unanimously in March, delivering $1.8 trillion in aid, more generous $600 per week bonus jobless benefits and $1,200 direct payments to individuals.

The CARES legislation passed at a moment of great uncertainty and unprecedented shutdowns aimed at stopping the coronavirus, but after that, many Republicans focused more on loosening social and economic restrictions as the key to recovery instead of more taxpayer-funded aid.

Now, Republicans are motivated chiefly to extend business subsidies and some jobless benefits, and provide money for schools and vaccines. Democrats have focused on bigger economic stimulus measures and more help for those struggling economically during the pandemic. The urgency was underscored Thursday by the weekly unemployment numbers, which revealed that 885,000 people applied for jobless benefits last week, the highest weekly total since September.

The emerging package falls well short of the $2 trillion-plus Democrats were demanding this fall before the election, but B iden is eager for an aid package to prop up the economy and help the jobless and poor. While he says more economic stimulus will be needed early next year, some Republicans say the current package may be the last.

“If we address the critical needs right now, and things improve next year as the vaccine gets out there and the economy starts to pick up again, you know, there may be less of a need,” said Sen. John Thune of South Dakota.

Most economists, however, strongly support additional economic stimulus as necessary to keep businesses and households afloat through what is widely anticipated to be a tough winter. Many forecast the economy could shrink in the first three months of 2021 without more help. Standard & Poor’s said in a report Tuesday that the economy would be 1.5 percentage points smaller in 2021 without more aid.

A key breakthrough occurred earlier this week when Democrats agreed to drop their much-sought $160 billion state and local government aid package in exchange for McConnell abandoning a key priority of his own — a liability shield for businesses and other institutions like universities fearing COVID-19 lawsuits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.