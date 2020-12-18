TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida State Fair is the latest event to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair's Board of Directors has postponed the event until April. It was originally scheduled for February 11-22.

An exact April date hasn't been determined and will be based on health and safety developments.

“The Florida State Fair is truly a community event that our guests look forward to each and every year,” said Cheryl Flood, Executive Director of the Florida State Fair. “With the evolving health situation and risks associated with mass gatherings of people, our Board of Directors made the decision to move the 2021 Fair from February to April, with the exception of our Market Steer and Swine shows. We remain dedicated to fulfilling our mission to support Florida youth and hosting a long-time Tampa tradition.”

The Florida State Fairgrounds is still open for business and is safely hosting non-fair events including the upcoming Gold and Gulf Coast Quarter Horse Shows scheduled for December 27 – January 7 and the Florida RV SuperShow scheduled for January 13 – 17.

Guests who pre-purchased fair tickets on the Florida State Fair’s website will be given the option to transfer tickets for the rescheduled dates or receive a refund. For a detailed schedule of upcoming events, please visit floridastatefair.com.

The first state fair in Tampa was held in 1904 and it regularly draws about 500,000 visitors each year.