TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Tallahassee's Republican leaders eye further expansion of Florida's school voucher programs, critics of the school choice movement are voicing optimism that the incoming Biden administration will take steps to stymie the growth of voucher programs nationwide.

What You Need To Know Florida's voucher programs currently provide nearly 190,000 children with state-underwritten "scholarships"



Critics argue that the voucher programs are unconstitutional



More: Florida voucher facts and figures

Florida currently has five voucher programs that collectively provide nearly 190,000 children with state-underwritten "scholarships" to attend a private school. Eligibility is limited to children from low-income families and those with disabilities and special needs.

While enrollment in the programs has grown at a steady clip since the first program was established by then-Gov. Jeb Bush in 1999, the newest program, Empowerment Scholarships, has seen enrollment more than double in the year-and-a-half since it was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Supporters have called on lawmakers to raise the enrollment cap even further, and the legislature's top Republicans appear willing to consider doing so.

"As policymakers, we should be racking our brains on how to give parents every possible tool, whether it's a book or an education savings account to their child find a better future," House Speaker Chris Sprowls (R-Palm Harbor) said during his inaugural address last month.

In addition to decrying the voucher programs as unconstitutional, critics have sought to draw attention to revelations earlier this year that some private schools receiving state voucher dollars have discriminatory policies, including barring LGBT students from enrolling.

Now, they're expecting help from the Biden team. During his campaign, the president-elect staked out an anti-voucher position that education policy scholar Jennifer Berkshire predicts will be manifested in the new administration's policies.

"Just as Betsy DeVos used her bully pulpit to beat up on the public schools and to relentlessly push for private school choice, the Biden officials have the opportunity to really be a voice for public education for rural kids, for urban kids. This is going to be particularly important," Berkshire said during a virtual forum this week hosted by the anti-voucher organization "Public Funds Public Schools."

The administration could even seek to penalize states that create and expand voucher programs by limiting their use of federal education funding. That money, however, makes up just ten percent of state-distributed education dollars, dulling the impact of any punitive measures.