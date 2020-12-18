ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As COVID-19 case numbers increase across the state, so does the demand for testing.

Barnett Park in Orange County has been consistently busy, and that was the case again Friday.

“When get around the corner, we are like it is right there, but nope we still have another 90 minutes,” said Neil Lowe who was waiting to get a test Friday.

Lowe and his partner said they have been hunkering down for the majority of the pandemic.

“It sucks, I have been at home for last 9 months, and working from home,” said Lowe.

But with his partner still going to work and with COVID-19 numbers rising, they wanted to get tested.

“Being safe and precautious and doing our part," said Lowe.

Orange County Health Services Director Dr. Yolando Martinez said officials have been seeing a high positivity rate at this Barnett Park site over the last few days, as more people look to be tested.

“Yesterday it was at 14%, so it shows a demand there is a need,” said Martinez.

Overall, there has been an average of 8.5% positivity rate in the county over the last two weeks.

Martinez said people are coming to get both kinds of tests offered at this site: rapid and PCR.

The Barnett Park location has averaged about 1,600 tests a day since opening last month.

Several times this week officials had to stop cars from getting in line in the afternoon.

“Capped the line around 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. because they line is long enough to keep the team going until 5 p.m.,” Martinez said.

Testing is planned to end on December 30th at Barnett Park because because it’s run by CARES Funding, which will soon run out.

"The mayor knows there is a need and county administrator knows there is a need — they are putting on their thinking caps to get extend beyond the 30th,” said Martinez.

The site is open 7 days a week, but will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Martinez expects the site to continue to stay busy leading up to the holiday.