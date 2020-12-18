DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A domestic disturbance at a Daytona Beach apartment complex ended with police gunfire Thursday night, sending the suspect to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police Chief Jakari Young said officers found Andrew Mansilla, 25, and another man arguing in the parking lot near Icon One Apartments. Young said Mansilla charged at an officer, while holding what appeared to be a sharp object.

Body camera video released by police early Friday shows four gunshots were fired and a taser went off. Young said an officer had fired the taser, but it was “ineffective,” at which point another officer fired the first gunshot.

The video shows the suspect start to go to the ground after the first shot, then get back up and start moving forward. That’s when the three subsequent shots are fired and a taser can be heard going off.

Between the gunshots and the taser, three officers fired their weapons, Young told reporters at a news conference early Friday.

Police released two 911 calls to media early Friday morning. The calls expressed concern about people causing a nuisance in the apartment complex and being violent. One caller said she could hear a man “chucking things at people’s doors” and “banging his head on the door.”

Mansilla has a history of mental health issues and prior arrests, according to Young. He was most recently arrested last month in a break-in at the Rolex Tower at the Daytona International Speedway, where police say he was armed with two knives and cut a security guard.

The officers involved are on administrative leave and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.