ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando International Airport officials are expecting to see a 50% drop in fliers in the next two weeks of the holiday travel season compared to same time last year.

Businesses near the airport are expecting to feel the impacts from that.

The Park, Bark, and Fly general manager, Fly Cory Yurgelonis said it’s been a challenge during the pandemic.

“It's been tough with all the flight restrictions over to Europe, and around the world, also with fear of traveling," he said. "It has a big impact on our company."

Yurgelonis said when it comes to the holidays, usually November and December are some of their busiest months. But this year the Thanksgiving numbers were way down.

“We were down 60% compared to last year, so even though there were extra people traveling it didn't feel like a holiday,” he said.

Now they're getting ready for the next two weeks.

“Based off reservations and traffic, it’s going the same or less or unfortunately,” Yurgelonis said.

Yurgelonis said he is hoping 2021 brings more business.

“Hopefully now, with the vaccine going into the new year, things start picking up we can bring everyone on, and get back to what our new normal is,” he said.