GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you have beer or wine lovers on your Christmas list this year? Hops and Nuts Craft Beer Snacks might be the place to get your shopping done.

The Greensboro-based company specializes in snack pairings for any and all of your favorite alcoholic beverages, from beer, to wine, to cocktails.

It’s a woman-owned business, that's been around for six years.

“Craft beer is still hot hot hot hot,” says Melissa Wallace, the founder of Hops and Nuts. “Luckily people like to imbibe, they love great flavors.”

Wallace says in Hops and Nuts' selection of more than 15 products, you can find the perfect gift for those who want to bring the taproom or tasting room experience into their own homes.

“We haven’t stopped drinking, we haven’t stopped enjoying cocktails or mocktails or bringing some wine to the table,” Wallace says. “So if we have all this time on our hands, why don’t we enjoy it?”

You can find Hops and Nuts products in 150 breweries, cideries, and wineries across the state, including dozens in North Carolina.

You can also order products directly from its website.