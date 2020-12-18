For more than 20 years, patrons in Broome County have turned to Enrique Munoz for a quality haircut.

He’s owned and operated New York Styles in Johnson City since 1999.

But this year has been unlike any other.

“We’re only doing appointments only now. No more walk-ins. So our numbers are actually down quite a bit, so we’ve taken a huge hit over the COVID stuff, but we’re still trying to survive and we’re still making it happen,” said Munoz.

Despite a drop in business, Munoz wanted a way to give back.

That’s why starting Monday afternoon, he’s giving out free $25 Walmart gift cards to anyone who stops by.

They’re available between 12:30 and 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“The community here in Broome County, Johnson City, Binghamton, they have really been very very very very good to me. I’ve been very fortunate. I know times are tough right now and I just I just felt it in my heart that I needed to give back,” said Munoz.

The Johnson City Walmart, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Munoz’ wife all helped make his mission possible.

And while $25 may not sound like much, it could be exactly what a family needs.

“If a family needs an extra toy for a kid, or the family needs a meal for Christmas, this is what I’m hoping that it goes towards. I hope it’s going towards something really good, something that’s going to make a child happy or a family not be hungry,” said Munoz.

In a year that’s been difficult on all of us, Munoz hopes this act of kindness will go a long way.