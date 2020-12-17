After months of inaction, leaders on Capitol Hill are expressing optimism that they are closing in on a deal for another round of pandemic relief.



The latest talks center on items like a one-time stimulus payment, a $300 per week supplement to unemployment insurance, and additional aid for businesses.



That is welcome news for many in the restaurant industry, which has been hit hard by 2020 and the pandemic.

North Carolina Restaurant Owners Feel the Pinch



“I can’t think of anything that even comes close to what we’re going through right now,” said Fagg Nowlan, the president and CEO of J&S Cafeterias.



Nowlan says at his restaurant in High Point, he has laid off about half of his employees amid the business slowdown. He has also been forced to get creative: adding plastic shields along the assembly line and even installing a drive-thru window.



“That cost almost $40,000 to do. We did that probably three or four months ago when we really didn’t have the money to do it. But we had to modify in order to stay in business,” he said.



J&S Cafeteria secured a Paycheck Protection Program loan, which Nowlan says was a big help. But now they, like many other businesses, are watching their bottom line.



For months, Congress has been in a stalemate, entrenched over another round of COVID relief. Rounds of talks have repeatedly fallen apart or gone nowhere. This, as businesses have navigated a slew of pandemic-related restrictions.



“It’s extremely frustrating to watch Congress get so caught up in partisan politics while we have businesses shutting down all across the country,” said Algenon Cash, director of the Triad Food and Beverage Coalition.



The coalition has pushed for Congress to take action on additional relief. In particular, they have advocated for lawmakers to pass the Restaurants Act, which includes industry-specific aid.



At J&S Cafeteria, Nowlan fears that without help, the winter months could be brutal for restaurants - especially with coronavirus case counts soaring and the temperature dropping.



“A good snow storm or whatever and we could be really hurting bad,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll be a mild winter.”

The Long-Term Sticking Points



In recent weeks, lawmakers started to inch closer to a COVID relief deal. But major sticking points persisted: state and local aid plus litigation protections for businesses.



Democrats like Rep. GK Butterfield, D-1st District, have pushed for aid for states and local municipalities, warning of the impact budget shortfalls could have on public services.



“State budgets are underwater. Local budgets are underwater,” Butterfield said. “What happens when your budget is unbalanced? That means that good people get laid off.”



But some Republicans have labeled that sort of funding a bailout for poorly managed governments.



Instead, many Republicans, like Rep. Greg Murphy, R-3rd District, have argued for a litigation shield to protect businesses from pandemic-related lawsuits.



“Our small businesses have been hurting. The last thing that they need is the spectre of the ambulance chasing lawyers coming out and trying to sue them because someone in their shop may have gotten COVID and then blames it on that shop,” he said.



But Democrats have expressed worry that too many protections open the door to negligence by employers.



In working toward a deal, lawmakers have reportedly removed both measures from consideration - paving the way for a potential agreement.