MILWAUKEE — A military veteran who served both as a Marine and in the Amy is finding a new career path.

Metalworking: It’s something the crew at 3UP Metal Works has been doing for quite some time. But for Jason Youg, it’s a new venture as the new owner of this company.

“This opportunity arrived that Scott was looking to transition out over time and it allowed me to come in and have a grace period of learning and try to understand in a very small time what it could be and where we could go with it,” Young says.

So Young decided to take on the task. He started by naming the company 3UP Metal Works, a tie to his military background. Young spent five years as a Marine and over seven years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

“I’m prideful of it. It’s something that I did at a very young age and it carries along throughout the rest of my career,” Young says.

He is using the 3UP on a Sergeant Chevron. It’s a show of rank in the Army. Young says he hopes to work with veterans and other veteran-owned businesses throughout the Wisconsin community.

“The military gives you that extra want and desire to do more. It transitions into the business. I want to do more, I want to do good things. I want to be very successful and good at running this business,” Young says.

The same honor he feels, also translates into those who work with him too.

“Both of my grandparents served and they did a heck of a job and they survived it and I’m sure they would be proud to know I work for a veteran now as well,” 3UP Metal Works employee, Jon Schenkel says.