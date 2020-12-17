Popular video-sharing app TikTok updated its community guidelines this week to ban videos that promote multi-level marketing, pyramid, or ponzi schemes.

What You Need To Know TikTok updated its community guidelines Tuesday to ban videos that promote multi-level marketing, pyramid, or ponzi schemes



Multi-level marketing operations involve selling products to family and friends and recruiting other people to do the same; well-known examples include Mary Kay, Arbonne, and Herbalife



The video-sharing app also put forward additional considerations to "prohibit normalizing or glorifying dangerous weight loss behaviors"



Any content that depicts self-harm or promotes disordered eating will now be removed “regardless of the user's intention of posting it"

Multi-level marketing (MLM) and pyramid schemes are similar types of business ventures — the main difference being MLMs can be legitimate businesses, while pyramid schemes are scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

MLMs involve “selling products to family and friends and recruiting other people to do the same,” and while some are legal, the FTC claims “people who join legitimate MLMs make little or no money.” Some of the more well-known MLM companies include Mary Kay, Avon, and Herbalife.

It is this vulnerability that TikTok aims to protect with its new guidelines. Under the platform’s “Fraud and Scams” section, the app bars users from posting, uploading, streaming, or sharing content that depicts phishing, ponzi schemes, pyramid schemes, or MLM ventures in any capacity.

Content that “depicts or promotes investment schemes with promise of high returns, fixed betting, or any other types of scams” is also prohibited.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, which was the first to report on the updated community guidelines Wednesday, a TikTok spokesperson said the app has "multiple measures in place to reduce the spread of misleading content, including content that aims to deceive people for financial gain."

Banning the marketing schemes wasn’t the only change made to TikTok’s community guidelines. The Chinese-owned company made a slew of updates on Tuesday, many of which were aimed at increasing personal security on the app.

“We continually review and strengthen our policies to help everyone feel comfortable and safe to create and share on TikTok,” Cormac Keenan, TikTok’s Head of Trust & Safety, wrote in a statement. “This update adds more specifics to each area based on behavior we've seen on-platform, feedback we've heard from our community, and input from academics, civil society organizations, and our Content Advisory Council.”

The new guidelines add increased protections for users who may be struggling with their mental health, specifically people with eating disorders.

The app has long walked the fine line between giving its users a safe space to share stories about suicide, self-harm, or eating disorders, and permitted videos of the sensitive topics to be shared so long as they were done so in a “safe way to raise awareness and find community support.”

TikTok’s new policy specifically targets eating disorder content, putting forward “additional considerations to prohibit normalizing or glorifying dangerous weight loss behaviors.” Now, any content that depicts self-harm or promotes disordered eating will be removed “regardless of the user's intention of posting it.”

Spectrum News has reached out to a TikTok spokesperson for comment.