GREENSBORO, N.C. — If It's Paper, a stationary and gift shop in Greensboro, says it is seeing an increase in sales this Christmas season. The store's manager says that is primarily because of customized Christmas cards.

"People haven't been able to connect personally, face-to-face with people this year because of COVID, so they're really feeling that sending out a Christmas card is very important," manager Eileen Hermann says.

However, she says it is not just the cards that are selling, but also wrapping paper, bows, and gifts.

"I feel like our Christmas wrap, our ribbons, our bows, our boxes... people are really prepared for Christmas more than they normally are. Gifts are going to be really important to show those loved ones just how much they care this year," Hermann says.

However, COVID-19 has had a direct impact on the small business.

"Part of our business is doing invitations for parties and weddings, and that sort of thing. Obviously, with very little of that going on, our business has decreased in that area," Hermann says.

Luckily, she says If It's Paper has survived because of its regulars.

"We are very, very grateful for some very loyal customers that have been coming here for many years," Hermann adds.