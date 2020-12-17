Nearly 40 Attorneys General from multiple states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Guam, filed a wide-ranging lawsuit against Google on Thursday, alleging that the search giant has an illegal monopoly over the online search market that hurts consumers and advertisers.

The lawsuit was announced by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. by states represented by bipartisan attorneys general.

New York State District Attorney Letitia James wrote about the lawsuit on Twitter Thursday against the tech giant "to end its illegal monopoly in search services."

"It doesn’t take a web search to understand that unchecked corporate power shouldn’t have disproportionate control over our data and information," she added.

#BREAKING: I'm filing a lawsuit against @Google with 37 AGs to end its illegal monopoly in search services.



It doesn’t take a web search to understand that unchecked corporate power shouldn’t have disproportionate control over our data and information. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 17, 2020

James accuses Google of "as the gatekeeper of the internet and has weaponized our data to kill off competitors and control our decision making," adding that "we're all paying more for the services we use every day," while Google "continues to make billions in profits."

Just like our lawsuit against @Facebook, today's lawsuit should once again send a clear message to @Google and every other company:



Efforts to stifle competition, reduce innovation, or cut privacy protections will be met with the full force of my office. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 17, 2020

The case is the third antitrust salvo to slam Google during the past nine weeks as the Department of Justice and attorneys general from across the U.S. weigh in with their different variations on how they believe the company is abusing its immense power.

James referenced the antitrust lawsuit filed earlier this month against Facebook, which alleged that alleged Facebook had a practice of opening its site to third-party app developers, then abruptly cutting off developers that it saw as a threat.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.