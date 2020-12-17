FAIRPORT, N.Y. — ​A new restaurant in Fairport is opening next month after COVID-19 delayed construction plans for several months.

Smokin’ Hot Chicks BBQ is in the last weeks of construction in the historic Cannery on Parce Avenue in the village.

Owner Shannon Miller sold her barbecue food truck smoker business to put her passion for savory barbecue and Mexican food into a brick and mortar eatery in Fairport.

"It kind of gave me goosebumps coming in, you know, watching my vision come to life here. It is coming together," said Shannon Miller, owner of Smokin’ Hot Chicks BBQ.

Opening soon in Fairport! Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ will be dishing out savory meats, Tex-mex & plenty of tequila at The Cannery in the village. Shannon Miller sold her food truck and is opening this rustic industrial BBQ eatery next month.

The Cannery’s historic charm, exposed brick walls, and soaring ceilings are a good fit for the rustic industrial feel that Miller’s going for to serve her slow-cooked meats and homemade sides. There will also be a full tequila bar.

"Woo-hoo, you know what tequila does," joked Miller.

The Cannery has become a destination in Fairport with about a dozen different businesses. Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ is located right next to the Iron Smoke Distillery. Miller credits Iron Smoke owner Tommy Burnett for giving her the courage to open her own place.

"Tommy Burnett kind of pushed me along," said Miller. "So, we have a blend of some Texas flavors and are incorporating some Mexican in with our rubs. It is just different. It is just enough that it’s just different from the other barbecue."

Smokin Hot Chicks BBQ opens in Fairport next month after months of construction delays due to Covid. Shannon Miller is excited about what's ahead and will focus a lot on takeout to start as we continue to navigate Covid and health safety.

Miller is a southern California girl who landed in Rochester 18 years ago. She’s all about great food, great people, and the community.

"The Fairport community, a couple of years ago I fell in love with this community, and it has just been awesome,” she said.

Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ is expected to open the second week of January.