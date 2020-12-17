Beloved children’s show “Sesame Street” is adding two new furry faces to its family, and all for a good cause.

The characters are a part of Sesame Workshop’s Play to Learn Humanitarian Program, which aims to support families affected by the Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh



Hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya fled Myanmar in 2017 when the Buddhist-majority government initiated a targeted attack against the group



Noor and Aziz will interact with familiar "Sesame Street" characters, and will also cover content specifically geared towards refugee children

Meet Noor & Aziz, our new Rohingya Muppets who will help bring playful learning to Rohingya refugee children as part of our Play to Learn program with @legofoundation, @BRACworld, @RESCUEorg, & @NYUGlobalTIES. pic.twitter.com/sOd4ewbyzP — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) December 17, 2020

About 700,000 Rohingya fled to camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh after August 2017, when the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar began a harsh crackdown on the Muslim group following an attack by insurgents. The crackdown included rapes, killings and the torching of thousands of homes, and was termed ethnic cleansing by global rights groups and the U.N.

Now, the number of Rohingya refugees in camps near Cox’s Bazar has grown to over a million, despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process.

“Noor and Aziz are at the heart of our efforts to bring early education and learning through play to children and caregivers affected by the Rohingya refugee crisis, who have been impacted tremendously by the dual crises of displacement and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sherrie Westin, Sesame Workshop’s President of Social Impact, in a statement.

“These are two very special Sesame Muppets—for most Rohingya children, Noor and Aziz will be the very first characters in media who look and sound like them,” the statement continued. “Rooted in the rich Rohingya culture and informed by extensive research and input from Rohingya families, Noor and Aziz will bring the transformative power of playful learning to families at a time when it’s needed more than ever before.”

For the most part, children in the camps do not have access to television. But through Sesame Workshop’s partnership with BRAC, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), and New York University’s Global TIES for Children, that will — hopefully — change.

News of Sesame Street’s Rohingya Muppets was first reported by NBC News, whose reporters were present when refugee children were first shown a preview clip of the characters earlier this year. According to NBC, the MacArthur Foundation and the LEGO Foundation each awarded Sesame Workshop and the International Rescue Committee $100 million grants, helping the organization create educational centers in the refugee camps.

The effort has been in development for over two years, per NBC News' report — the clip shown to refugee children earlier this year is just a snippet of what the organizations hope will become an integral part of the children's lives in the near future.

“Investing in learning through play is even more crucial now, where thousands of children affected by the Rohingya refugee crisis, now face the additional unforeseen challenges posed by the global pandemic,” Sarah Bouchie, Chief Impact Officer at the LEGO Foundation, said in a statement. “Noor and Aziz not only share similar experiences with many of the children who find themselves in this crisis, they will also help these young children to overcome trauma and stress, and build resilience, while engaging in fun play-based learning activities.”

Not only will Noor and Aziz interact with popular “Sesame Street” characters like Elmo, but the duo will also share content specifically geared towards refugee children. Lessons will include breathing exercises to help with stress and anxiety, basic reading and writing skills, nutritional information, and more.

The Associated Press contributed to this update.