SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Salvation Army of Seminole County gives away presents to hundreds of families for its annual Distribution Day.

It’s all part of the Angel Tree program where the community comes together to donate gifts to families in need. The Salvation Army leaders said the Seminole County community has been generous — providing gifts for more than 800 children. The generosity is especially needed this year with so many families struggling.

Even though the gifts are going out. You can still donate this season.

The Salvations Army’s Red Kettle campaign will last through Christmas Eve.