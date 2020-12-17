ORLANDO, Fla. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida says now more than ever, they're looking for more volunteers as food-insecurity continues to grow during the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteer services director Mindy Ortiz said the pandemic is causing more families to look for help in putting dinner on the table.

"The need has doubled," Ortiz said. "We're currently distributing more than 300,000 meals every day."

Second Harvest is also doing two to three mobile distributions a day, more than before the pandemic.

"You can help us do donations," Ortiz said. "You can help us produce meals, there's stuff in the kitchen you can help with."

Volunteer Steve Noppinger said he joined after retiring a year and a half ago, looking for something to do.

"It's a great opportunity," Noppinger said. "It's a great way to give back to the community. Just a few hours a day, makes a big impact here."

Ortiz said they're also taking coronavirus precautions seriously.

"We are requiring our volunteer wear masks. We are checking temperatures, and all of our projects are spaced," Ortiz said.

You can sign up to volunteer for the Second Harvest Food Bank on the group's website.