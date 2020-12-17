SANFORD, Fla. — Coquito, considered the Puerto Rican eggnog, is normally drunk during the holidays with friends and family, but because of the pandemic it’s not possible for many.

In Central Florida, many are turning to Luisa’s Cellar to get their holiday treat to enjoy at home and feel like they’re with their loved ones.

Mary Montalvo, owner of Luisa’s Cellar located in downtown Sanford, creates various forms of the coconut and rum cocktail including, tiramisu, cheesecake and Nutella.

“Coquito sales, trust me, it has helped December be a little more robust,” Montalvo said.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, she said her business now is a far cry from where it was in February when it reached it’s its peak.

“I’ve been trying my best to keep on swimming and i know everything shall pass and this too shall pass,” Montalvo said.

She also credits social media for helping her business stay afloat.

She said her business continues to follow CDC guidelines. It’s open at only 50% capacity so customers can maintain social distancing, and face masks are mandatory.

“We’re so close — that we have a vaccine and all that and to increase risk, doesn’t make sense to me,” she said.

This year for the first time she is selling bottles of coquitos so people can take them home and enjoy.

“Things have changed this year but I think that people still feel festive,” Montalvo said. "They want to get rid of the year. It’s been a very heavy year.”

Part of the proceeds from the sale of coquito goes towards Sanford Historic Trust.

Here is Montalvo’s recipe for the original flavored coquito she serves at her wine bar, Luisa’s Cellar on 206 Sanford Avenue. The recipe is a combination of her mother’s and Luisa’s (Montalvo’s grandmother who the wine bar is named after). The recipe below is missing the secret family ingredient but it’s still delicious!

2 Cans of Coconut Cream

2 Cans of Evaporated Milk

2 Cans of Condensed Milk

2 Cups of Rum

2 teaspoons of Vanilla Extract

2 teaspoons of Cinnamon

The recipie makes about seven 4-ounce servings.