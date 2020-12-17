CLEVELAND — The beloved Northeast Ohio venue Landerhaven is getting a complete overhaul.

“Every piece of marble, every piece of tile, every piece of furniture, fixture, carpeting, ceiling tile — you name it — has come out," said Chris Hodgson, the president of Driftwood Restaurants and Catering.





In August, Hodgson and his business partner took over Landerhaven and renovations began in November.



This space is now home to Driftwood Restaurants and Catering, which previously had no real home-base, and even considered building one before scoring the venue.



“Perfect timing if there ever was perfect timing,” said Hodgson.



For 60 years, Harlan Diamond and his company Executive Caterers owned and operated Landerhaven.





Hodgson said about four years ago, he formed a relationship with Diamond and approached him about selling, and in 2020, the timing was right for both of them to take the next step.



“Fast forward four years to when COVID hits and our industry gets pretty much decimated," said Hodgson.



From the start, Hodgson knew he wanted to take Landerhaven into the future with a total re-model project, and COVID-19 actually helped on that front.



“COVID actually plays to our advantage. You know, I know that sounds terrible with everything that it’s doing, but no one is holding events right now. No one is upset that we’re canceling events. No one’s trying to book events, so it’s given us the opportunity to have six to seven months of time when no one’s coming in the space for tours. There’s no tastings,” said Hodgson.



Many venues and event-related businesses won’t make it to the other side of the pandemic. With no holiday parties - what normally is the busiest time of the year is the slowest.

“This usually accounted for about 15%-20% of their business and so to have nothing booked right now and nothing until April it’s a big hit but at the same time it was one that we planned for, we budgeted for,” said Hodgson.



Driftwood also runs five restaurants at Playhouse Square and does the concessions and catering for all of the theaters.



Despite the silver lining of the newfound time to renovate, the industry as a whole is hurting and itching to get back to hosting.



The set backs are massive. So, the new year means continuing to adapt, re-brand, and re-build relationships after many businesses closed.



“It’s heartbreaking, and I’ll be honest: It’s a very scary thing for a lot of people out there,” said Hodgson.