One day after the first Floridians received COVID-19 vaccinations, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the next two weeks of shipments were “on hold.” He said “it’s a production issue with Pfizer.”

That was on Tuesday.

But Pfizer on Thursday denied problems with the production and distribution of doses around the country.

The pharmaceutical company released the following statement:

“Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed. This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses.”

Pfizer further stated, “We remain confident in our ability to deliver up to 50 million doses globally this year and up to 1.3 billion next year”

The Florida Medical Association said Thursday it recognizes initial amount of available vaccine doses is “limited” and called for patience “as the state undertakes the unprecedented effort to implement a mass inoculation program… Manufacturing, distribution, and administration still pose challenges and will require an extraordinary level of cooperation in order to ensure that everyone who wants the vaccine receives the vaccine as soon as it becomes available.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis also said this week he’s confident the Food and Drug Administration will grant emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna. According to DeSantis, the state of Florida will receive 370,000 doses of that company’s first round of distribution, starting this weekend.