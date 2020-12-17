TAMPA, Fla. — As Coronavirus cases tick up and local governments like Hillsborough County approve tighter mask mandates, code enforcement in Hillsborough County has launched a campaign to make sure businesses are complying.

"We're about education on this,” said Hillsborough's Code Enforcement Division Director Jon-Paul Lavandeira. “We are not the Gestapo, we aren't out to get anybody."

What You Need To Know Code enforcement in Hillsborough County launches campaign targeting businesses



Latest Information: Hillsborough County



CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES from Tampa Bay

Officers are now on Day 3 of an effort to canvass all of Hillsborough County’s thousands of businesses to check mask mandate compliance, and help businesses come in to compliance.

Code Enforcement says they've had around 500 complaints filed against businesses since June related to the mask mandate, but it says that is not a big number when you consider the office handles an average of 40,000 cases each year.

Although it says most businesses are complying, with the holidays approaching, the county wants to stay ahead of another potential spike in cases.

"We are in the holiday season and people are going to get closer together, that is just nature," Lavandeira said. "No one is going to get around that, no one is going to stop that. So to get ahead of things as much as possible, we want make sure we put out a blitz, educate folks as much as possible."

If you'd like more information about Hillsborough Counties revised mask mandate approved yesterday, click HERE.