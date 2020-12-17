TAMPA, Fla. – ZooTampa at Lowry Park is in the holiday spirit with the return of its Christmas in the Wild event.

1. The ZooTampa Christmas Experience at Lowry Park is back and bigger than ever this year in 2020, combining Christmas cheer with a viewing experience of th zoo's exotic animals at night.

2. This year the zoo is introducing a new Christmas tree forest light show that has 30 massive trees decorated and timed to your favorite Christmas tunes.

3. Also new this year, a life size kaleidoscope that guests can walk through! Returning this year their Santa safari and their Christmas market with tons of unique vendors.

4. ZooTampa’s Christmas experience runs through December 30. Reservations are required.

5. For more information, visit zootampa.org.