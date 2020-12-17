At Mead Lumber and Log Homes, the saws spin pretty much non-stop for eight hours a day.

“There definitely has not been a shortage of work, that’s for sure,” said Adam Wright, who started working at the mill a little more than a year ago. “We show up to work each day and have plenty of stuff to do. Of course, it is a saw mill so there’s always something to do.”

Since being hired, Wright has manned the controls as the Queensbury sawmill’s sawyer.



“I have been working in sawmills for probably 12 years now, most of my adult life,” Wright said.

From his office a few hundred feet from the mill’s center, owner Mike Mead can oversee the entire operation on a small screen.

“I don’t know what else I would do. I have not done anything else,” Mead said. “I started doing this when I was 20 years old and just continued on.”

It’s been 45 years since Mead’s father started the business.

“My dad and I basically started it from nothing, in the early days sawing railroad ties, and now we are all the way up to log homes and timber frame homes,” he said.

Despite the immense challenges posed by the pandemic, Mead says 2020 has been great for the mill’s bottom line.

“This year has been probably our busiest year ever,” Mead said. “We put new equipment in two years ago to increase our production and it was just in time, really. We have been super busy.”

After graduating college in 1999, Mead’s son Nick started working at the sawmill full-time. While he and his father both say they’re not entirely sure why business has been booming, Nick has his own theory.

“I think a lot of people are home and not able to travel, so they had to cancel vacations and they are working on home-improvement projects,” Nick said. “We’ve done a lot of tongue and groove, log siding home-improvement jobs.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, the sawmill business was deemed essential. With between 20 and 30,000 feet of lumber to cut each day, the Meads’ employees never had to worry where their next paycheck was coming from.

“We were pretty nervous,” said Nick, who’s the company’s vice president. “I’ve got 13 guys on the payroll and you worry about what is going to happen to them if we had to close down.”

The recently modernized equipment meant the Meads never have to stress about keeping up with demand.

“There have been so many changes and if you don’t grow with the times, you don’t grow,” the elder Mead said.

With lumber coming in by the truckload, there is more than enough work to keep everyone busy, leaving just enough time to envision the beautiful homes their products will soon help create.

“It's awesome. It’s awesome to show people, ‘hey, check this out, this is where our stuff goes,'” Nick said. “It’s kind of cool when you drive by with your friends and say, ‘hey, that is one of ours.’ That is kind of neat.”