NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — With the approval of a second COVID-19 vaccine expected soon, many people could soon have access to Moderna’s vaccine.

What You Need To Know A Moderna vaccine trial, known as the Cove study, is taking place in Central Florida



The Cove study helped show the Moderna vaccine is 94.5% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19



The company's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to get emergency use authorization from the FDA within days

One of Moderna's vaccine trials is taking place right here in Central Florida.

New Smyrna Beach resident Doug Ritter is among those who participated in the trial in DeLand, also known as the Cove study. Now, he said he is paying close attention to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's discussion of the Moderna Vaccine.

“I’ve been following it very closely,” said Ritter.

An independent advisory committee recommended Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Thursday.

Ritter joined the company's trial back in July as a volunteer. He received two injections, one in July and the second in August.

“When I was sitting there the first time, (it was) like, 'God, I am like a guinea pig?' and you know I hope I am doing the right thing, I hope this isn’t a bad move on my part," said Ritter.

Months later, he is now confident in his decision.

He recently received a letter from the Cove study explaining that so far, the results of the trial show that Moderna vaccine is 94.5% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. It shared that as of mid November, 95 people in the study had contracted COVID-19, but only five of them had gotten the vaccine.

The other 90 were injected with the placebo, according to the letter.

“I mean, I feel real positive about it and I am excited to hear the final results,” said Ritter.

Ritter is part of a double-blind study, which means participants and those leading the study don’t know who has been injected with the vaccine or a placebo.

“My brother, also involved in the study, he and I both had very sore shoulders," Ritter said. "His wife participated, she did not get a sore shoulder and a month or so ago she tested positive for COVID."

Doug said he is thrilled to be a part of this historic trial.

“It is exciting," said Ritter. "It is exciting knowing that you are involved in something that is a big positive and hopefully will help a lot of people.”

Ritter said that he was told that soon after the vaccine is authorized for emergency use, he will be told if he recieved the vaccine. If it turns out he did get a placebo, he knows where he would like to be when the vaccine is rolled out.

“First in line,” said Ritter

Even after knows his results, Ritter will continue to go to the lab for the next two years to have his blood checked for antibodies and his health monitored.