CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you looking for good fried chicken in North Carolina? How about BBQ or a beer? There is a map for that!

It’s one of the items Spectrum News 1 selected for Best Gifts of North Carolina.



What You Need To Know EDIA Maps has four different types of old fashioned paper maps



The categories include fried chicken (both North and South Carolina), BBQ, beer, and Charlotte adventures



The maps cost $9.99 each

Co-founders Paul Bright and Amanda Fisher created their first food map in 2014.



“My background is in geography, and Amanda's background is in creative writing,” Bright says.



Each map they create is not simply a Google search of locations. The pair have done extensive research about all the restaurants or adventures on their maps to find out just what each place has to offer.



“When we put together these maps we dived really deep into the history and culture,” Bright says. “We wanted to give a new perspective on traveling for even just locals.”



The co-founders say they spent several months calling, emailing, or trying to get in contact with different locations on their maps. They know not only the type of food a restaurant offers but how it’s cooked. They took Spectrum News 1 to Lancaster’s BBQ in Huntersville.



“This is their dip-fried chicken, which is a style that originated in Salisbury,” Bright says. “After the chicken is cooked in oil, they pull it out and dip it in their BBQ sauce.”



Bright hopes it will increase that quality time on the road with friends and family.



“It’s different from having an electronic in your hand,” Bright says. “You can have an actual road map or something physical that you can pull out. It’s something that you can’t obtain with electronics these days.”