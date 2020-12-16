DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For more than two decades, Volusia County officials squirreled away cash with a long-range goal of building a state-of-the-art, hurricane-hardened complex for the public works department.

Now, the Northeast Public Works Services Facility west of Daytona Beach is just weeks away from move-in day.

County officials this week held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $11.7-million complex located at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 92 and Colin Kelly Avenue.

“It took a significant effort to turn this land into what you see today,” Volusia County Council member Heather Post told those who attended Monday's event.

The representative for District 4, where the new facility is located, ticked off these details of the upgrades. The project involved:

1,000 tons of asphalt

16 miles of electrical wire

97 tons of rebar

757 cubic yards of concrete

“To top it all off, it was completed two and a half months ahead of schedule.” Post said. “So thank you very much for that.”

She noted that 97% of the money spent to build the complex went to businesses in Volusia County and nearby counties.

The complex will be the headquarters for the road and bridge division's northeast maintenance operations as well as the traffic-engineering division and signal-maintenance operations.

Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald said a report 23 years ago justified adding new space for public works. But the county couldn't afford it. That was 1997, when Recktenwald joined Volusia County as a public works supervisor.

He joined forces with the public works director to save for this facility. They worked hard to make every project as cost-efficient as possible so they could always have something left over for this one.

“Therefore we did not have to borrow any money," Recktenwald noted. "We just saved a little bit every year until we had enough for our project.”

The workers who will move into the new facility in January will leave behind flood-prone space dating back to World War II, he said.

“This is a real case here of tenacity, and patience pays off,” Recktenwald said.