WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence will receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday, according to a statement from the White House.

The vice president will be joined by his wife, Karen Pence, in publicly receiving the vaccine in order to “promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people.”

“Vice President Pence and Second Lady Pence will be joined by Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who will also receive the vaccine,” the statement continued. “This event will take place at the White House. Additional details about the Vice President’s event are forthcoming.”

News of Pence’s impending televised vaccination was first reported by Axios Wednesday evening.

It is unclear when, or if, President Trump plans on getting the vaccine.

When asked Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that "the president is absolutely open to taking the vaccine," but would not commit to specifics about when Trump would receive the injection.

"There will be senior administration officials taking it publicly to instill confidence," she added.

According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is not yet enough information to determine whether those who have had COVID-19 should also get the vaccine. President Trump contracted the disease in October.

Pence has not come down with the virus, and his aides had been discussing when and how he should receive the vaccine as the administration looks to boost public confidence in the shot.

Adams has also worked to increase public trust in the vaccine.

At a ceremonial vaccine kick-off event at the George Washington University Hospital Monday afternoon, the surgeon general acknowledged that vaccines are among the “greatest social injustices in this country,” the surgeon general said it is especially important that minority communities have access to and trust in a COVID vaccine.

The coronavirus outbreak has disproportionately impacted Black, Hispanic, and Native Americans in terms of hospitalizations and deaths. Reasons are complex, but the disparities are thought to stem from minorities working in jobs on the front lines, having medical conditions associated with severe disease, higher rates of poverty, and poor access to health care.

“But — and this is an important but — having a vaccine is only the first step. We must now move from vaccines to vaccinations,” Adams said in part. “And it would be a great tragedy if disparities actually worsened because the people who could most benefit from these vaccines won’t take it. We know lack of trust is a major cause of reluctance, especially in communities of color. And that lack of trust is not without good reason.”

In order to decrease vaccine hesitancy, Adams insisted government transparency is of utmost importance, saying the administration implemented both federal and independent safeguards to ensure the vaccine is safe for all Americans.

The Associated Press contributed to this update.