ORLANDO, Fla. — Those on the frontlines at AdventHealth are getting the Pfizer vaccine for the first time.

What You Need To Know Central Florida infectious disease expert vaccinated Wednesday



He says health care workers are exhausted from battling disease for so long



Dr. Sajid Chaudhary says we still must not let our guard down with COVID-19 precautions





“Historical event for all of us, almost getting to the era we can control this pandemic, ” said Dr. Sajid Chaudhary, who received the vaccine Wednesday morning.

He was among nurses, doctors, and medical staff getting vaccinations at AdventHealth to protect them as they take care for COVID-19 patients.

“There was excitement, a feeling of happiness, and optimism,” Chaudhary said, adding this is something that is needed more than ever. “I have never seen anything like this is my life. I have been practicing for almost 30 years, first time it made me emotional.”

As an infectious disease specialist, Chaudhary works with nurses and hospital staff to treat the patients. A lot of them are fatigued, and Chaudhary has personally faced many challenges over the last nine months in seeing some of the patients.

“Especially in the second phase, the patients going on the ventilator," he said. "I have not seen anyone coming off the ventilator, and it takes weeks and weeks, and eventually most of them, we are unable to save them."

​But through the hard times, those on the frontlines have also done so much for so many patients, helping many to recover and return home.

“I commend and appreciate, and am thankful to all the nurses,” Chaudhary said.

With the number of coronavirus cases rising, Chaudhary is hopeful this vaccine will protect health care workers and help get a handle on the virus.

“We are hoping the next 3-6 months the majority of our people will be vaccinated and we will be able to eliminate this pandemic,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary encourages everyone to get the vaccine, and as this process of distributing the vaccine continues, he said we cannot let our guard down. People still need to wear masks, social distance, and following CDC guidelines.