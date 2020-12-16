MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora police are releasing new video they hope will help catch the suspect responsible for fatally shooting two convenience store owners late last month.

In the video you can hear at least one of the store owners talking with the armed gunman as he points the gun at them. Interim Mount Dora Police Chief Brett Meade said he believes someone in the community will recognize the voice and mannerisms of the suspect.

The surveillance video is from inside the T and N Market back on November 30th when co-owners Khiem Ha Trihn and Nihn Nguyen were both fatally shot during the armed robbery.

Their family was willing to release the video, which is deeply disturbing for them, in hopes it helps police catch their loved ones’ killer.

“The family agreed to release to release this video in the hopes that it generates the last piece of the puzzle that we’re looking for,” Meade said.

Meade said he hopes that anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video will come forward. If you have any information on the shooting or the suspect in the video, you can call CRIMELINE anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS.