Local hardware store employees are extremely busy as shoppers prepare for the upcoming storm.

"Once we get them out of the box, it takes about 15 minutes," Kevin Bisson, a sales and service associate at Country True Value in East Greenbush, said Wednesday while assembling a snow blower.

The store is bustling. Bisson says last year, they sold 29 snow blowers in a day. They're not quite there yet for this storm, but he is assembling a lot of them. "When you're putting a dozen or so of them together, it takes a little bit longer," Bisson said.

As of Wednesday evening, the impending winter storm had already led some schools to cancel or move to remote-learning days, and forced Albany International Airport to cancel flights.

"It's been crazy the last two days," said Chris Kusack, assistant store manager.

They had to acquire additional snow blowers on Tuesday. Kusack says they are now fully stocked.

"But the other stuff is starting to go," Kusack said. "People are panicking -- flashlights, batteries, all the basic stuff -- not to mention snow shovels."

Kusack says the store has plenty of ice melt, sand, shovels, wood pellets, and whatever else you might need. They start stocking in the fall, so they're ready for the rush of the first big storm, but Kusack says shoppers are asking for some other basics that are a little surprising.

A lot of shoppers are searching for a sense of security.

"So they're buying items like batteries, putting them in a drawer," Kusack said. "They might not need it, hopefully they don't, but they're just a little nervous."

Kusack continued, "Plus with all the runs on toilet paper and paper towels, I think people have that in the back of their heads, too, so I think they're picking it up when they see what they need and storing it."

Even though they expect the rush to taper off with the snow, they're anticipating that it'll be busy again on Thursday. "They wait until the storm is already here, and tomorrow they'll be knocking down the doors," Bisson said.