A Kenyan national was indicted for multiple counts of terrorism-related offenses as an operative of al Shabaab, including conspiring to hijack an aircraft to conduct a 9/11-style attack on the United States, according to federal prosecutors in an indictment unsealed Wednesday.

The man, identified by federal prosecutors as Cholo Abdi Abdullah, was arrested on local charges in July 2019 in the Philippines before being transferred to the U.S. on Dec. 15. Acting U.S. Attorney for Manhattan Audrey Strauss said that he "obtained pilot training in the Philippines in preparation" of the attack.

"This chilling callback to the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, is a stark reminder that terrorist groups like al Shabaab remain committed to killing U.S. citizens and attacking the United States," Strauss said. "But we remain even more resolute in our dedication to investigating, preventing, and prosecuting such lethal plots, and will use every tool in our arsenal to stop those who would commit acts of terrorism at home and abroad."

Abdullah, prosecutors said, started planning the attack in 2016 under the direction of an al-Shabab commander who was also involved in planning a deadly attack in 2019 on a hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

The State Department has designated the Somalia-based militant group al-Shabab, an al-Qaida affiliate, as a foreign terrorist organization.

He also researched potential hijacking methods and sought information on how to obtain a U.S. visa.

Also involved with the unsealing of the indictment were NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea, John C. Demers, the Assistant Attorney General for National Security, and William F. Sweeney Jr., the Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Shea credited the "outstanding work" of the NYPD and the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force, as well as law enforcement partners, for putting "an end to those plans and ensured that no one would be harmed."

“Nearly 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, there are those who remain determined to conduct terror attacks against United States citizens. Abdullah, we allege, is one of them. He obtained a pilot’s license overseas, learning how to hijack an aircraft for the purpose of causing a mass-casualty incident within our borders. Fortunately, the exceptional work by the men and women assigned to the many agencies that comprise the FBI’s New York JTTF have, once again, disrupted a threat to our communities," Sweeney Jr. added.

"No matter where terrorists who plan to target Americans may be located, we will seek to identify them and bring them to justice. We owe a debt of gratitude to the agents, detectives, analysts, and prosecutors who are responsible for this defendant’s arrest," Demers said.

If convicted, Abdullah faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on six charges:

Conspiracy to Provide Material Support to a Foreign Terrorist Organization

Provision of Material Support to a Foreign Terrorist Organization

Conspiracy to Murder U.S. Nationals

Conspiracy to Commit Aircraft Piracy

Conspiracy to Destroy Aircraft

Conspiracy to Commit Acts of Terrorism Transcending National Boundaries

He faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.