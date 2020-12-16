SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As the first phase of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be administered to the most vulnerable, a majority of first responders will likely have to wait for more doses to be available.

What You Need To Know Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis urges quick vaccinations for state's first responders



Firefighters must wait until most vulnerable populations are vaccinated first



Seminole fire chief says his teams will be assisting inside long-term care facilities

When you call 911 because of a medical emergency, there’s an 85% chance a firefighter EMT will be the one responding to the call. And that is just one reason why state Chief Financial Offer Jimmy Patronis says firefighters should be getting the vaccine right now.

“If anybody should have been treated equally, it’s those brave first responders," Patronis said. "They're ultimately putting whoever the victim is or the injured on a gurney, and then transporting them to the hospital to allow a health care professional to stabilize him.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, many first responders — like firefighters — will have to wait until more vaccine doses are available.

Seminole County Fire Chief Otto Drozd said a firefighter's job description extends far beyond fighting fires.

“We are an all-hazards organization," he said. "Whether it be a medical call, a hazardous materials incident, a water rescue, a high angle rescue -- there are so many things we do besides fire.”

Which are even more reasons why Patronis says he's frustrated over leaving firefighters off the initial vaccination list.

“Just look at that advisory board," he said. "There is not a single first responder profiled that’s on this list."

Drozd is hopeful his firefighters can get the vaccine in the next couple of weeks, because, as he says, they have work to do.

“They are going to be part of the teams here in Seminole County that go out to the nursing homes and the ALFs (assisted living facilities), which are the members of our community with the greatest risk,” Drozd said.

But they can’t join the team until they receive a vaccination.

Not only would Patronis like to see the nearly 38,000 firefighters in the state of Florida receive the vaccine, but he also would like to see utility workers become a priority. Patronis says that utility workers should at least be vaccinated before the start of hurricane season.