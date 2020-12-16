GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every year, a tree lighting in downtown Greensboro brings thousands of shoppers to local businesses.



What You Need To Know Each tree is sponsored and decorated, and the five organizations with the most votes get a $500 donation to a non-profit.



The spaced-out, outdoor event is aimed at bringing people to nearby restaurants and stores.



New events had to be planned to keep people safe while encouraging local shopping.

This holiday season, large events like that are canceled, but groups are finding ways to keep up the local support.

Downtown Greensboro Incorporated created Tinsel Town, a row of decorated trees, sponsored by different organizations.



The Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center was one of them.



Executive Director Jennifer Ruppe says they wanted to bring some pride to the display, while trying to win some money.



Visitors vote on their favorite trees and the top five win a $500 donation to the non-profit they choose.



“This has been a difficult fundraising year for a lot of organizations but when people need help the most, it’s nonprofits that they turn to. So, every dollar counts," Ruppe said.



The surrounding restaurants and shops also benefit. The goal is for visitors to travel around downtown, spending money like they would any other holiday season.



“Greensboro has such beautiful outdoor spaces and parks and while we haven’t been able to gather indoors, being able to gather in these beautiful outdoor spaces has been so helpful to everybody," Ruppe added. "Greensboro is so fortunate to have this.”