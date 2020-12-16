TAMPA, Fla. — The latest Sicilian restaurant in Ybor City is homage to the melting pot that created Ybor City’s flavor.
Casa Santo Stefano opened in November, courtesy of the Gonzmart Family, the owners of famous Spanish restaurant, the Columbia.
Richard Gonzmart grew up eating in his friends' Sicilian kitchens.
And Casa Santa Stefano is a nod to this.
This recipe for black-ink pasta with octopus comes courtesy of Alessio Selleri, Casa Santo Stefano's executive chef.
Spaghetti Al Nero Con Pulpo
Ingredients
- 1 ounce olive oil
- 7 ounces octopus
- 2 tablespoons shallots, 1/8-inch diced
- 4 cherry peppers, halved
- 8 olives
- 1/2 cup yellow rustic tomatoes
- 1 pinch black pepper, ground
- 8 ounces clam sauce
- 6 ounces fresh squid-ink spaghetti
- 2 tablespoons muddica fried crumbs
- Zest of one lemon
- 1 pinch parsley, chopped
Directions
- Heat olive oil in 10-inch sauté pan.
- Add octopus, and sear for 2 minutes.
- Add shallots, and cook until golden brown. Add cherry peppers, olives and yellow tomatoes.
- Add red crushed pepper and black pepper, and cook to combine flavors.
- Add clam sauce, and simmer until thickened.
- Heat pasta in boiling salted water for about three minutes, or until al dente.
- Drain well.
- Toss hot pasta with warmed sous.
- Top with muddica fried bread crumbs, and garnish pasta with lemon zest and a pinch of parsley.