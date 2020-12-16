RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Popcorn Shoppe is busy filling holiday orders, shipping its popcorn all over the country.

Whether you want a snack bag, or a 16-pound bag, you can order what you need. The shop pops everything from homemade kettle corn to specialty flavors like cookies and cream or pickle pop.

Owner Bob Menard bought the business with his son, Jonathan, in 2009 after the great recession.

Jonathan passed away in a car accident in 2015.

“He enjoyed a lot of fundraising he did with people," Menard says. “It was unfortunate that his life was cut short.”

As a tribute to him, you'll see "Jon" on every logo for Carolina Popcorn Shoppe.

You can buy popcorn in person at Carolina Popcorn Shoppe at 5655 Western Boulevard in Raleigh. Or you can purchase it online. It ships country wide.