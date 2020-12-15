TEXAS – Americans and Texans alike are bracing for their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but that anticipation may turn to apprehension for those afraid of needles.

In 1995, scientists concluded that at least 10% of the population have some kind of needle phobia – some suffering from outright Trypanophobia, a clinical fear of needles, and others with aichmophobia, a fear of any sharp object.

According to Psycom, a website dedicated to publishing peer-reviewed psychological information, updated estimates conclude closer to 25% of adults have a fear of needles and about 7% of them avoid immunizations because of that fear.

The website spoke with psychiatrists about what people can do to overcome their needle fear, and its advice that may come in handy as people prepare for the vaccine.

One approach is visualizing yourself in a comforting place and to practice deep breathing exercises. You can also practice mindfulness meditation as an extension of that.

The goal is to distract yourself and desensitize yourself from the experience.

You can also try using certain medications to reduce the pain felt from the shot, but check with your doctor or pharmacist before applying yourself.