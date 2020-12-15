After more than two decades in business, the Mission restaurant in Syracuse is closing its doors for good.

The owner and chef of the well-known Mexican restaurant shared the news in a Facebook post Tuesday, calling the decision heart-breaking.

After prolonged consideration, I have made the heart-breaking decision to permanently close The Mission Restaurant. Our... Posted by The Mission Restaurant on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

He said the pandemic has had a huge impact on the business. But it wasn't the only reason behind the decision.

This Saturday will be the restaurant's final day open.