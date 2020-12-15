CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati is doing all it can to help restaurants and bars stay open through the winter, including $4 million in grants announced in October, but now, city leaders are working to make one of the busiest areas downtown more accessible.

What You Need To Know Restaurants and bars at The Banks have seen a sharp decline in business because of the pandemic



The city announced Tuesday that the area will soon become a pedestrian-friendly walkway with expanded outdoor seating and entertainment areas as well as become a DORA district, allowing people to walk around with alcoholic beverages



Restaurant owners at The Banks say these changes give them a light at the end of the tunnel after a very difficult year

​Dozens of restaurants at The Banks, Cincinnati’s downtown district around the sports stadiums, are struggling to remain open through the pandemic. Which is why Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced Tuesday the area will soon become a pedestrian-friendly entertainment district.

“It couldn’t come at a better time as we come through COVID and this dark winter ahead of us," Cranley said.

The Banks soon will look a little different, with a pedestrian-only walkway, expanded outdoor seating and entertainment areas as well as a DORA district, or a designated outdoor refreshment area.

“What DORA does for us and the streets being closed, bluntly, it gives us a light at the end of the tunnel," Jim Moehring, owner of Holy Grail said.

The purpose is to get more people to visit The Banks and keep these businesses afloat. For Moehring, this past year has been a huge hit for his bar.

“We’re going in debt, we go in debt every day because we have not laid off any employees and we’re hoping to not lay off any employees," he said.

While there are still some hoops to jump through to get this done, including city council’s approval, Cranley expects The Banks to be transformed by the spring for the Reds' opening day.

“I don’t know about you but I am ready to turn that page, I’m ready to have a big party out here on opening day," Reds COO Phil Castellini said.

“It’s going to be an awesome summer," Cranley said. "Where we finally get to be human again, come together, have a beer and celebrate our pride for Cincinnati.”