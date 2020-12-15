President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, his one-time rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, to serve as his Transportation secretary, three people familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press.

The news was first reported by Reuters and later confirmed by the AP, Bloomberg, and CNN. Spectrum News has reached out to the Biden transition team for comment.

The 38-year-old Buttigieg was a breakout star of the primaries, sharing victory in the nation’s first caucus with Bernie Sanders. He suspended his campaign before Super Tuesday and endorsed Biden.

Biden has compared the 38-year-old Buttigieg to his late son, Beau.

“To me it’s the highest compliment I can give any man or woman. And, like Beau, he has a backbone like a ramrod,” Biden said during the March event, as Buttigieg stood behind him, bowing his head. “I promise you, over your lifetime, you’re going to end up seeing a hell of a lot more of Pete than you are of me.”

Buttigieg would be the first LGBTQ Senate-confirmed Cabinet secretary should his nomination be successful.

Buttigieg is the former mayor of Indiana’s fourth largest city, serving from 2012 to 2010. With his presidential campaign, he became the first openly gay man to become — however briefly — a leading presidential candidate. He has been married to his husband, Chasten, since 2018.

The Transportation Department helps oversee the nation’s highway system, planes, trains and mass transit and is poised to play a key role early in the incoming administration.

Biden has pledged to spend billions making major infrastructure improvements and on retrofitting initiatives that can help the U.S. battle climate change. He also wants to immediately mandate mask-wearing on airplanes and public transportation systems to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Prominent Democrats released statements in support of the pick.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy praised the pick of Buttigieg in a statement: “With Pete Buttigieg, New Jersey will have an ally for safe and modern infrastructure in Washington leading the U.S. Department of Transportation."

Murphy said he looks forward to working with Buttigieg.

“President-elect Biden has chosen the right person to lead on delivering the promise of clean energy and electric vehicles, on creating new union jobs, and on investments in environmental justice – all of which are inextricably intertwined within our transportation infrastructure," he added.

Former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill wrote: "Secretary Buttigieg. Nice."

Jaime Harrison, who challenged Sen. Lindsey Graham for Senate in South Carolina in November, said he is "super proud" of Buttigieg, who he called a friend.

"He is a tremendous leader and a superb pick for the Biden-Harris cabinet," Harrison wrote. "He will bring a new age approach to rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure and modernizing our transportation systems!"

Infrastructure spending can be a bipartisan issue, and President Donald Trump spent years promising to push a major bill through Congress that never materialized. Instead his administration moved to soften carbon emissions standards that Biden’s team will likely work to undo as part of the broader commitment to slowing global warming.

The once most frequently mentioned early pick to head the Transportation Department, President Barack Obama’s former chief of staff and ex-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, sparked strong pushback from top progressive activists. Emanuel, also a former congressman, helped oversee the Obama administration’s distribution of tens of billions of dollars in transportation spending as part of a massive stimulus bill approved following the financial crisis — but now seems unlikely to take any position in Biden’s administration.

His chances faded after progressives and civil rights leaders were very critical of Emanuel’s handling of the high-profile police shooting death of Laquan McDonald, a Black teenager killed by a white officer, during his time as Chicago’s mayor.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.