ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando VA Medical Center administered its first doses of Pfizer's groundbreaking COVID-19 vaccine Monday, among the first shipments of the vaccine sent to health care facilities around the country.

Orlando VA is among 1st hospitals nationwide to get shipments of Pfizer vaccine



It administered vaccine Monday to residents of its long-term care center



VA plans to roll out vaccine next to health care workers, then to more vets



The Orlando VA hospital, in the Lake Nona community, was one of 37 VA facilities nationwide chosen to be the first to get the vaccine because of their ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at required extremely cold temperatures.

The first doses of the vaccine were administered to military veterans living in Orlando VA's long-term care center. The VA plans to give it to its frontline health care workers starting Wednesday.

"As increased vaccine supply is obtained, VA plans to distribute these vaccines at additional facilities to provide the vaccine to more veterans and employees," VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a news release.

Pfizer's vaccine was granted an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration over the weekend. The FDA says the vaccine is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19. The vaccine is designed to be given as two injected doses, 21 days apart.

Another, similar COVID-19 vaccine by manufacturer Moderna has been found to be almost 95% effective and is on the cusp of approval. It also requires two doses.

The VA will report vaccine dose data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the department said.