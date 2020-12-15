The deadline to sign up for ObamaCare is fast approaching. Experts believe some residents are missing out on no-cost or low-cost health insurance.
According to Florida Blue, there are 566,000 people in Central Florida who do not have health insurance.
Eileen Berry, a single mother and Central Florida resident, already signed up for a plan. She said doesn’t want to take her chances in the middle of the pandemic.
“As a person who is self employed, it is hard sometimes to make the leap and say, 'OK, I am going to spend this much money ensuring myself,'” Berry said.
You must grab a plan by December 15, to have coverage beginning in January.
For more info visit FloridaBlue.com or call, 800-352-2583.
Here’s the breakdown of uninsured individuals by county:
- Orange – More than 164,000
- Polk – More than 65,000
- Brevard - More than 56,000
- Volusia – More than 50,000
- Osceola – Nearly 48,000
- Lake – Nearly 45,000
- Seminole – Nearly 37,000
- Flagler – More than 15,000
- Sumter – More than 4,000