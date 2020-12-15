NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — After what has been a difficult year for many, store owners in New Smyrna Beach say things are looking up this holiday season.

What You Need To Know Local businesses in New Smyrna Beach are seeing an increase in shopping traffic for the holidays



The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales this year will grow anywhere from 3.6 to 5.2%



About 28% of that increase in shopping is expected to be done in local stores

At the Posh Pineapple on Canal street, nothing makes owner Cheryl Lorenz happier than seeing her store full of customers once again.

“When they come in to the Posh Pineapple, I feel like they are in my home,” she said.

It is a sight she missed after having to close for two months due to COVID-19 restrictions, which hurt her business's bottom line.

But as the holiday season returned, so did the shoppers.

“Lots of people are shopping local which is so nice," Lorenz said. "We have a lot of people who come in and they are buying lots of things, they are piling things up, and I think they are just walking down the street shopping, which is very fun."

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales this year will grow anywhere from 3.6 to 5.2% over last year’s spending totals. The NRF believes 28% of that shopping will be done in local stores.

At The Seaside Cottage, owner Tammy Duda was thrilled to see that trend happening in her own store.

“I hear that more this year than I have in years past of people really trying to support local businesses and keep us going, so we feel very blessed,” she said.

According to Duda, it is not just the locals who are trying to make sure their money stays in New Smyrna Beach.

“You know, we are a vacation town so we definitely find a lot of the, you know, the vacationers coming in and trying to stay local and even buying local, and really making that conscious effort to do it, so it's been really wonderful,” said Duda.

While there is still a long way to go, given what they have seen so far this holiday season, the store owners are looking forward to what the new year will bring for the area.

“So as long as people keep shopping local, all of the small businesses can stay open,” said Lorenz.