Petros Breakfast and Lunch in Chicopee served their last meal on September 27, but when a couple who were customers at the restaurant, Jon and Halina Novak, got news they were closing, they decided to buy the business. On Tuesday, they held a grand reopening.

"I feel like it's a special place," said Jon Novak. "Whenever I came here I felt like I was visiting a friend and I wanted to make sure that continues."

The Novaks learned their favorite breakfast spot was closing when eating there after church on a Sunday. The couple said that is when they knew it was time to give back to the community.

"It was instinct, my husband and I, that we should try, so all of a sudden it just happened, and we are very happy," Halina Novak said.

Her husband mentioned it was a "grassroots thing," which is why they wanted to keep Petros, and what it stands for, alive.

After more than two months, they reopened the restaurant under the same name and kept the menu the same. They gave jobs back to the entire staff, who they said always provided them with the best service when they were customers.

Their nephew, Krzysztof Socha, was among the crowd who came to the grand reopening. He retired from the Army and came back to Chicopee. He was excited to see his family take on this new adventure and wanted to show his support.

"It broke my heart being all the way over there, and now that I am home, it's just exciting seeing everything opening back up and being with family, helping family out," said Socha.

During the pandemic, where times are tough, the new owners and city leaders are excited to see Petros play an important role in helping the community.​

"When you have a pandemic going on and people are concerned about food insecurities, it's nice to see a restaurant, within walking distance of the center, reopen and provide such hearty meals for people who can really get one or two meals out of one," said Mayor John Vieau.

Vieau went on to say the city is very happy Petros will continue to be part of the Chicopee community, and how great it was to see them take on this opportunity.

"We just learned we have to live in the pandemic, we have to learn somehow," said Halina. "We just have to keep the distance and just sanitize everything and keep going."

During the grand reopening, the restaurant was busy all morning. A lot of regular customers came back out to show their support to the new business owners. All social distancing and safety guidelines were practiced. Masks were required, and all guidelines Governor Charlie Baker put in place for restaurants were followed. The staff also took all the proper sanitation measures.