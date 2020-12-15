CLEVELAND — After two years of operating solely online, Anji Brooks re-opened her storefront “Love, Anji" in downtown Cleveland’s 5th Street Arcade, where she sells handmade paper flowers.

Re-opening a store during the coronavirus pandemic was a bit of a challenge, but she’s one of the business owners benefiting from extra emphasis on shopping local this year.

“I just really appreciate my customers people walking through here destination Cleveland for all their support over the years and especially this year,” Brooks said.



Destination Cleveland leads travel and tourism initiatives for the city, attracting over 19 million visitors to the area annually. Due to the coronavirus, they’ve turned their attention to attracting those who already live in the region.



“Many traditions in Cleveland aren't able to take place this year because of COVID. But on the flip side of that, and the positive outlook is that some great Cleveland holiday traditions are still able to take place this year, particularly because they're outside," said Emily Lauer of Destination Cleveland.



Using campaigns like “Roam the Winter Wonder Land” the organization is highlighting opportunities to safely celebrate the holidays, such as self-guided “Santa Scavenger Hunts” and downtown's animated light and sound shows. Lauer said when people visit Cleveland attractions that usually support local businesses too, like Love, Anji.



“In addition to preserving the Cleveland experience, if you shop local, almost 40% of your dollars stay local (which is) 40% more than if you shop, out of town and that statistic from American express is so very important because when more money stays here, it can be re-invested, and then that of course helps us preserve the Cleveland experience going forward,” Lauer said.



Destination Cleveland has compiled a list of holiday events and and experiences in Northeast Ohio. Find out more by clicking here.