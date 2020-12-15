People are getting entrepreneurial during the pandemic here in Western New York.

"My heart goes out to these frontline workers. The layers and layers that they wear. I can’t even imagine what they go through," says Karen Caruso, Fresh Face owner.

What You Need To Know Karen Caruso created Fresh Face wipes



These are meant to help with skin irritation caused by wearing masks



Caruso says that the masks passed dermatology, ophthalmology evaluation tests

Originally from the dental field, Caruso knows what it feels like to wear a mask all the time and get skin irritation from it. During the pandemic, with so many people masking up and having the same skin problems, she decided to create Fresh Face wipes. Caruso says that they have passed dermatology and ophthalmology evaluation tests, and are especially made for sensitive skin.

"These wipes are so refreshing. The natural extracts take you to another place. They are wonderful for your skin," adds Caruso.

Creating the wipes took a lot of hard work and time.

"I really did my research. On foot, I went out there. I went down every aisle in every store that carried any kind of makeup, beauty, soap wipe. It took me some time. I kept thinking, how could this not really be on the market, so that’s when I sat in my home office and just started researching," explains Caruso.

The wipes have now been out for two months. Caruso says you can use them well beyond the pandemic.

"I work out really hard. This is fabulous for workouts. I love it. Who wants to wipe their face on the towel that you put on your equipment?" asks Caruso.

She has been contacting hospitals in Western New York and would like to make wipe donations for the frontline workers.

