It was heralded as the beginning of the end for Florida’s long and deadly fight against COVID-19. But one day after front-line health care workers started getting vaccinated, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state’s next shipments of the vaccine are being delayed.

“We were supposed to get for next week 205,000 Pfizer and then the next week 247,000. Those next two weeks shipments of Pfizer are on hold right now,” DeSantis said Tuesday in West Palm Beach. “We don’t know whether we will get any or not. And we’re just going to have to wait.”

That’s disappointing news for the people most vulnerable to the virus, who were hoping to be vaccinated as soon as possible. DeSantis says the problem is at the source.

“It’s a production issue with Pfizer. It has nothing to do with the federal government or nothing to do specifically with Florida. This is just what’s happening nationwide,” he said.

Spectrum News is reaching out to Pfizer for a statement on the governor’s explanation for the delayed vaccine shipments.

DeSantis said he is hoping the Food and Drug Adminisration approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use by the end of this week. According to the governor, if that happens, the first shipments will go out over the weekend, and Florida is slated to receive 370,000 doses in the first round.

