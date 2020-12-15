Shelli Scott opens her namesake boutique in Newburgh every morning to prepare for a day of designing, cutting, stitching, and sewing beautiful articles of clothing.

Each day is different. She’s been in Newburgh for two years, building her business from the ground up. She opened her first storefront to sell her incredible designs.

Scott moved her business into the city full-time in June. She said she saw a need for women’s clothing stores in the area.

What You Need To Know Shelli Scott graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City



The storefront is located in The Accelerator at 603 Broadway, a space provided by the Orange County Industrial Development Agency



The Accelerator is a New York State business incubator that focuses on "bringing manufacturing back to the Mid-Hudson Valley"

“We were planning on opening before the pandemic, (but) the pandemic happened," Scott said. "But I strongly feel like women still enjoy the shopping experience. I am a woman, I do like going out, trying on things, seeing how I like it, how it looks on me.”

Her clients, she said, agree 100 percent with her decision.

“Because I love to shop. So I’m hoping other women do, too,” she said.

Scott's business is part of "The Accelerator," program managed by the Orange County Industrial Development Agency (IDA). The program focuses on bringing manufacturing back to the Mid-Hudson Valley. She said the IDA has been very supportive.

“As far as having a location that’s in the area, it’s affordable, and the advice and financial help that they give has been a great help for me,” Scott said.

The program facilitates other clients, from drone educators, soap makers, to a 3D printing startup. The IDA's involvement has facilitated business growth for Scott, who has dressed celebrities, such as actress Ciera Payton, and reality TV stars, including "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Gizelle Bryant.

Scott is happy to know she’s contributing to the overall goal of bringing business back to Newburgh.

“That makes me feel good knowing that I’m like a first to bring a brand to Newburgh,” she said.