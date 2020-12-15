DELAND, Fla. — Researchers at a DeLand lab are paying close attention as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration makes its decision on the Moderna vaccine, which they’ve been testing for months.

The Pfizer vaccine is in Central Florida now, but the Moderna vaccine isn’t far behind with the FDA expected to grant another emergency authorization soon.

Dr. Bruce Rankin is overseeing research of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at Accel Research Sites in DeLand.

“They want to make sure, first of all, that this is going to be safe to administer to large numbers of people,” he said.

Rankin said the vaccines are very similar, as both use new vaccine technology and are highly effective.

Now, it’s about getting the vaccines into as many people as possible.

“We really need to have broad spectrum, multi-population vaccination,” said Rankin.

It’s important for as many as possible to get the vaccine in order to halt the progression of the coronavirus, he said.

Federal health officials have said anywhere from 75-85% of Americans would need to get vaccinated for that to happen.

“There may be certain population groups, or certain clusters of groups, that are not taking the vaccination and may continue to see the illness continue in those groups,” Rankin said.

The number of Americans who said they’ll get the vaccine is increasing — a recent survey showed just over 70% say they’ll get the shot. That’s up about 10% from September.

“I think over time, and showing that the vaccine in large numbers of people has been safe, and how effective it is, we’ll get more people on board to sign up and do the vaccine,” Rankin said.

Rankin said vaccine production normally takes years and it was fortunate that the new vaccine technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna vacccinse was far enough along to be implemented quickly.

“We haven’t cut any corner," Rankin said. "We’ve just moved quickly and are very glad it’s been approved."