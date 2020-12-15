AKRON, Ohio — More than 300 Summit County business owners are being encouraged to apply for grants that have been available since November through the state’s Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund, officials said.

But time is running out to apply, according to a joint press release from Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro and Mayor Dan Horrigan. The application deadline is Dec. 30, so businesses are asked to apply by Dec. 18 to allow processing time for the grants, which be distributed after Dec. 31.

The $2,500 grants are available to all holders of on-premise liquor licenses in Akron and Summit County to help them pay bills while the pandemic keeps business down, and for some, their doors closed.

“About half of these businesses are located in Akron,” said Horrigan in the release. “We're encouraging any of those businesses who have not yet applied to do so in order to help out their business with a much-needed and deserved grant. The application is simple, and the funds do not need to be repaid.”

Gov. Mike DeWine set aside $38.7 million of Cares Act funds to create the assistance fund. The money has to be used for COVID-19 related expenses from business interruptions, as part of the CARES Act requirements.

“We hope these grants can help offset some of the burden that this pandemic has placed on our local businesses,” Shapiro said in the release. “The grant is available to bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries, wineries, casinos, private clubs and other permit holders. In this time of economic downturn, we encourage business owners to pursue every available source of assistance.”

The funding is available to businesses with at least one, but no more than 25 employees, according to the state.

The grants are administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency. Business owners with on-site liquor permits can check their eligibility here, and submit an application.