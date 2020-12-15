SNOW CAMP, N.C. — Randy Lewis is the fifth-generation farmer on his land, and he's determined to keep the dairy farm going.

2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the usual business routes for Ran-Lew Dairy.

“When everything shut down, restaurants and all, half of my milk was still left on the farm. We had no market for it, because half of our milk went into wholesale distribution," Lewis said.

That interruption forced Lewis to get creative. He opened up the farm for on-site sales three days a week. He began working with new outlets, like local universities.

He says the farms that do direct marketing have been able to keep sales going.

“Most of us have seen an increase in retail sales one way or the other,” Lewis said.

The challenges won't disappear in the new year, but Lewis hopes consumers have also learned a lesson out of this year's struggles.

“If you don’t support local agriculture or the local economy, when you don’t need it, then it’s not going to be here when you do. So I think it’s been very important, I think it’s a very important lesson that people have learned,” he said.